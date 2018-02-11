New Backstage Report Says Daniel Bryan Ever Returning to the Ring in WWE Is Doubtful

– Bodyslam.net and Brad Shepard released a report regarding Daniel Bryan and his future in WWE. According to the report, a “reliable source” claimed doubt toward Daniel Bryan ever returning to the ring in WWE. The source would apparently know if Bryan was cleared to return for in-ring action in WWE, and there’s no evidence that this has happened. There’s been rumors

Previously, there were rumors online regarding WWE building to a match between Bryan and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. There were also a lot of betting websites listing Bryan among the favorites to win the men’s Royal Rumble match at last month’s event. However, Bryan made no appearance in the match at all.