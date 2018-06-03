WWE News: Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Try to Calm Nikki Bella in Total Bellas Clip, Scott Dawson Jokes About Text Exchange With His Wife, and The Bella Twins Try to Play Piano With Their Feet

– The Bella Twins released a new clip from Total Bellas Season 3 on their YouTube channel. The clip shows Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan trying to have positive conversations with Nikki Bella while they are heading to the Raw 25th anniversary event. You can check out the clip below.

– Speaking of The Bella Twins, they shared a clip on their Twitter account, showing them messing around and playing piano with their feet. You can check out that clip below.

Click link in bio for more exclusive scenes from @Total_Bellas on our @youtube channel! N #TotalBellas pic.twitter.com/CLcfsCv14p — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 3, 2018

– Scott Dawson shared a tweet of a text conversation with his wife. In the text conversation, she uses the phrase, “two sweet,” and Dawson joked he nearly divorced her over it. You can check out his tweet below.