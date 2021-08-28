Daniel Bryan’s AEW Debut Reportedly Moved Up

A new report says that Daniel Bryan’s AEW debut has been moved up. As had been reported, Bryan is reportedly signed with the company and had been originally set to debut at Grand Slam Dynamite on September 22nd in New York City.

However, Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, who posted the original report of Bryan’s signing, now reports that Bryan will be debuting at All Out on September 5th. The site reports that Bryan’s debut was moved up due to concern over the COVID-19 spike and new mandates and restrictions in New York City.

Haynes says that the decision has been confirmed with multiple sources close to the situation.