Various News: Daniel Bryan’s Announcement Delayed Again, New Video Encourages Fans To Be ‘Big Dog Strong’, Free Impact Match Between Scott Hall and Kevin Nash
July 24, 2019 | Posted by
– After promoting it for the second week in a row, WWE once again did not deliver the “career-altering announcement” from Daniel Bryan. In fact, Bryan did not appear on the show. They advertised the announcement last week as well, and while Bryan appeared on the show, he never actually said anything.
Bryan has also been quiet on social media, although Brie Bella recently noted the two have been hiking in Washington State this week.
– WWE has released a new video which encourages fans to be ‘big dog strong’ like Roman Reigns.
– Impact Wrestling has released a free match from 2010 featuring Scott Hall vs. Kevin Nash.
