Daniel Bryan’s Contract Reportedly Lacks a No-Compete Clause

– If Daniel Bryan does leave WWE, it sounds like we may not have to wait long to see him elsewhere. Rumors (unsubstantiated at this point) have pointed to Bryan potentially leaving once his WWE contract expires in September. According to the speculation, WWE’s decision to keep Bryan out of the ring due to medical disqualifcations from WWE physicians have led Bryan to consider going elsewhere. According to Dave Meltzer, if Bryan did decide to do so, he would not have to wait the ninety days that many talents have to wait as he has no non-compete clause.

Yes if he does decide to leave when his contract expires there would not be a non-compete period https://t.co/DsPucPMvpV — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 16, 2018

WWE regularly puts non-compete clauses in talents’ contracts, prohibiting them from taking the momentum they’ve generated in WWE to other companies. If Bryan does not have such a clause, he could compete somewhere else immediately after his contract expires. That date was reported earlier today has being September 23rd.

Bryan has said that he wants to get back into the ring and has been cleared by outside physicians, but that WWE has yet to sign off on it. He noted last year, “I assume that if I don’t wrestle by WrestleMania, I probably won’t be wrestling with WWE at all, that’s my assumption.”