Daniel Cormier Appears on WWE Raw During Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins Segment
October 3, 2022 | Posted by
Daniel Cormier appeared on tonight’s WWE Raw during the Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins faceoff. Monday night’s episode saw Rollins and Riggle go at each other in dueling promos, during which Cormier appeared by satellite. Cormier, who is serving as the guest referee for the Fight Pit between the two, told them to keep things clean and train right for the show.
.@dc_mma ain't messing around, it will be all business Inside the Fight Pit at #ExtremeRules. @SuperKingofBros @WWERollins #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Cujr5C0Xau
— WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2022
😱😱😱
This has gone WAY beyond personal between @SuperKingofBros and @WWERollins! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/60INRrQByw
— WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2022
