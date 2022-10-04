wrestling / News

Daniel Cormier Appears on WWE Raw During Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins Segment

October 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Cormier WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Daniel Cormier appeared on tonight’s WWE Raw during the Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins faceoff. Monday night’s episode saw Rollins and Riggle go at each other in dueling promos, during which Cormier appeared by satellite. Cormier, who is serving as the guest referee for the Fight Pit between the two, told them to keep things clean and train right for the show.

