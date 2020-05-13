Daniel Cormier on Cain Velasquez’s WWE Release: ‘I Know How Much He Enjoys Wrestling’

Daniel Cormier weighed in on Cain Velasquez’s release from WWE in a new interview. Cormier spoke with Sports Illustrated and talked about Velasquez’s release from the company, which was revealed last month a couple of weeks after all the other talent cuts had been announced.

“It makes me sad for Cain,” said Cormier, who is himself a longtime WWE fan who has had conversations about working with the company. “I know how much he enjoys wrestling. I know that he’s going to land on his feet. There is no person in the world I am more confident that will come out of whatever situation in a positive light than Cain Velasquez.”

Cormier added that Velasquez’s release doesn’t change his desire to work with WWE in the future, saying, “You have to take what’s happening right now with any moves companies or organizations make for what they are. We’re in a worldwide pandemic. It’s not normal, it’s not something any of us have ever seen before. So to say that it would make you only want to do a one-off as opposed to a contract? I think that’s a little much. Everybody’s doing exactly what they’re doing because of the pandemic.”