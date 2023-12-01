wrestling / News
Daniel Cormier Says GUNTHER Is His Favorite Wrestler
December 1, 2023
During the latest episode of The MMA Hour (via Fightful), Daniel Cormier had high praise for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, calling him his favorite wrestler of all time.
He said: “My boy Gunther, he’s so good. He’s my favorite wrestler of all time. He’s my favorite. He has surpassed the Macho Man. I love Seth, but Gunther…I got into a fight a while back with Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks because they were doing too many flips. It really pissed me off, all the flips. I was like, ‘What about a bodyslam? A splash?’ Gunther’s moves are a sleeper hold, a powerbomb, and he does this splash off the top. It’s awesome.“