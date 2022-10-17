Daniel Cormier Says Julius Creed Will Be a Main Event Player

Daniel Cormier is a big fan of the Creed Brothers, and he thinks Julius in particular will be an absolute star in WWE. Cormier appeared on The Masked Man Show and shared his thoughts about the team, noting that they’re a great time and singling out Julius in particular.

“[Julius] is going to be a main event player at some point,” Cormier said (per Wrestling Inc). “And I’m not taking anything away from his brother, but look at him. You look at him and see he’s got that thing. He’s big, in phenomenal shape, and can do anything in the ring … He’s going to be a future champion.”