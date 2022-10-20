Daniel Cormier on WWE Finally Allowing Roman Reigns to be Himself

– Following WWE Extreme Rules, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier spoke to The Masked Man Show and discussed how Roman Reigns is doing some of the best work in his career now with The Bloodline. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It felt like they were forcing [Roman] to get there. Until they allowed him to be who he is. I think Vince had this idea of who he wanted Roman Reigns to be and when he finally, finally, like, let go of that idea and said, ‘Go and be you,’ he’s become this … Jey Uso plays the jealous cousin better than anyone and it’s going to happen where they’re going to kick his ass. He’s going get out there for Sami Zayn, who’s doing some of the best work in his entire career. He’s hilarious.”

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul next month at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. The event will be held on November 5.