Daniel Cormier Reacts To Cain Velasquez Debuting In WWE

In posts to social media last night, Daniel Cormier posted video of himself watching Cain Velasquez’s debut in the WWE, reacting in real time. One of the videos was posted to Instagram story, but the other was posted to Twitter and can be seen below. In the Instagram story, according to Wrestling Inc, Cormier dropped several expletives while showing his excitement at Velasquez attacking Brock.

He said: “F—k yeah, baby. Beat his f—king ass again. Oh my goodness. This is crazy. This is so crazy. That didn’t take long. Go back, Brock. Go get some. Go get you some of that, Brock.”

Come on Brock go ahead, we know how this ends lol @cainmma pic.twitter.com/G2ma22Gbkb — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 5, 2019

Cormier himself has history with Brock. There was talk of the two fighting in UFC before Lesnar eventually re-signed with WWE, although Cormier told Triple H: “Maybe we’ll do it in WWE.”