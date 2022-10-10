Daniel Cormier Says He’d Have To Get In Shape For A Match With Brock Lesnar

In an interview with The Associated Press, Daniel Cormier was once again asked about a match with Brock Lesnar in WWE and noted he’d have to get in shape first. He previously said that he hasn’t heard about any plans for a match between the two. Here are highlights:

On being a referee at Extreme Rules: “Those guys are so talented. They knew exactly what they were going to do and I was just trying to stay out of the way. I didn’t want to get in the way and mess something up.”

On a possible match with Brock Lesnar: “I’ve been retired for a couple of years and I look like it. But I’d have to get in shape if I ever want to do something like that. The door is not closed on anything right now in my life.”

On doing more with WWE: “You just hope that you did a good enough job that they ask you back. I’m still at an age where there are some opportunities, but those opportunities need to start now if they’re going to be something I pursue.”