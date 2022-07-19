wrestling / News
Daniel Cormier Says WWE Has Asked Him To Work With Creed Brothers
In an interview with Monster Energy on Twitter Spaces (h/t WrestlingInc), UFC legend Daniel Cormier revealed that he has been contacted by WWE to make an appearance, and that he has built relationships with many people in WWE.
“I actually talked to them quite a bit,” Cormier said. “I’m friends with a lot of people that are in that company. I speak to Triple H, and I’ve got some friends now that are competing [in WWE]. So my brother, not my actual brother, one of my friends, Jacob Kasper, is now a Creed Brother in the WWE. The Creed Brothers are the ‘NXT’ Champions, the smaller league champions, and so I’ve been asked a couple of times to do stuff with them for the promotion, but I haven’t been able to make it work. It’s something that I really do want to do.”
Cormier has been working as a commentator for UFC since retiring in 2020.
