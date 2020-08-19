Daniel Cormier Still Interested in WWE Run

Daniel Cormier is done with MMA, but he still has his WWE dreams to fulfill and has confirmed he’s still interested in such a run. Cormier spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and discussed his WWE aspirations following his post-UFC 252 retirement.

“That’s not my retirement,” Cormier, who has long been a WWE fan and discussed his interest in appearing, said of a possible run. “That would be a vacation.”

He noted that he would be most interested in a Royal Rumble appearance, saying, “I’d love a Royal Rumble moment where I throw a dude into the ropes and I clothesline his ass over the top, or I dropkick somebody over the top rope. And I’ll take my bump and get thrown out. Let me chase somebody down, clothesline him with a Bradshaw-Layfield clothesline from hell and eliminate somebody from the Royal Rumble, then throw me over the top. Pro wrestling? I’m all in.”

WWE reportedly still has interest in Cormier and want him to be part of the Smackdown announce team.