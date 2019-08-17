Daniel Cormier Thinks It Was A Good Idea To Take The Universal Title Off Brock Lesnar

In an interview with Submission Radio, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier said he thinks that it was a good idea for WWE to take the Universal title off of Brock Lesnar and give it back to Seth Rollins at Summerslam. Cormier has admitted on several occasions that he is a fan of Rollins.

He said: “Seth is the man and he’s a great guy. He works extremely hard and he’s on TV every week. I think with the new direction WWE is going, they wanna have that belt present. With the new writers and the new creative direction they’re going, it’s a good decision to put the belt on someone who’s gonna be there every week. Seth does everything. He does the house shows, he wrestles every pay-per-view, he wrestles every Monday Night Raw. It’s good for him to be there.”

