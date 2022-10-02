Daniel Cormier To Be Guest Referee For Fight Pit Match At Extreme Rules

In a post on Twitter, Ariel Helwani reported that UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier will be the guest referee for the Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins will face Matt Riddle in the match, which happens next Saturday in Philadelphia.

Helwani wrote: “Breaking: Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible. No, really. This is legit. ‘The Rollins-Riddle feud has gotten very intense and personal. There’s only one person qualified enough to oversee this brutal match at Xtreme Rules and it’s me. I’ll see you guys in Philly next Saturday.’ – @dc_mma, special freakin’ guest ref.”

