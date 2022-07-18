Daniel Cormier Was Asked To Work With The Creed Brothers In WWE NXT

During a Twitter Spaces with Monster Energy (via Fightful), Daniel Cormier revealed that he was asked to come to WWE NXT and work with the Creed Brothers.

He said: “I actually talk to them quite a bit. I’m friends with a lot of people that are in that company. I speak to Triple H. I’ve got some friends that are competing. My brothers, not my actual brother, one of my friends, Jacob Kasper [Julius Creed], he’s part of the Creed Brothers. They are in the WWE and the NXT Champions, they are the smaller league champions. I’ve been asked a couple of times to do stuff with them for the promotion, but I haven’t been able to make it work. It’s something I want to do.“