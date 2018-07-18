Daniel Cormier Weighs in on Hulk Hogan’s Reinstatement, Jokes He May Take Brock Lesnar’s Title

– Daniel Cormier spoke with ESPN for a new interview and discussed Hulk Hogan’s reinstatement to the WWE Hall of Fame and more. You can see the clip below, as well as some highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On Hogan’s reinstatement: “You know the guy’s one of the greatest performers of all time. People do make mistakes and I think if we know anything from WWE and the UFC, NFL, any sport, if you are willing to learn from your mistakes you get another opportunity.”

On who he’s pulling for to take Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship: “Maybe I’ll beat Brock for the Universal Title.”