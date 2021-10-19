wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia’s AEW Signing Officially Announced
Daniel Garcia’s AEW signing is official, with it being announced by Tony Khan today. Khan posted to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm Garcia is All Elite following a report earlier today that the wrestler was under a full-time deal.
Khan wrote:
” This year @GarciaWrestling came into @AEW with a great reputation built through his hard work on the indies, & he’s continued to work hard here in #AEW + he’s shown no fear, never backing down from anyone, even the best in the world. Thank you & welcome to the team Daniel Garcia!”
Garcia retweeted the announcement, as you can see below:
I told myself that I didn’t want to sign somewhere just to say I got a contract. I wanted to go somewhere that would help me become the best wrestler in the world. I know AEW is where I can become that.
I plan on being a major player in this company for a very long time. https://t.co/3yTQPwIRf2
— DANIEL GARCIA (@GarciaWrestling) October 19, 2021
