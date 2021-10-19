Daniel Garcia’s AEW Signing Officially Announced

Daniel Garcia’s AEW signing is official, with it being announced by Tony Khan today. Khan posted to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm Garcia is All Elite following a report earlier today that the wrestler was under a full-time deal.

Khan wrote:

” This year @GarciaWrestling came into @AEW with a great reputation built through his hard work on the indies, & he’s continued to work hard here in #AEW + he’s shown no fear, never backing down from anyone, even the best in the world. Thank you & welcome to the team Daniel Garcia!”

Garcia retweeted the announcement, as you can see below: