Daniel Garcia Says AEW and WWE Talent Are Happy For Each Others’ Success

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez (via Fightful), Daniel Garcia spoke about the tribalism among wrestling fans and said the wresters in WWE and AEW generally support each other.

He said: “Because tribalism is a big thing, just because the fans are so AEW or WWE, they think the talent is like that as well. They think we hate each other and we don’t interact with each other. When it comes down to it, having both companies is great for all of us. It gets us all more money, it makes the product better. The competition is great. We’re very grateful for WWE succeeding and I’m sure people at WWE, the talent, is very grateful for AEW being successful. All talent, for the most part, I think everyone gets along and interacts with each other. Whenever we see each other at a big…like WaleMania during WrestleMania week, it’s always love, never drama.”