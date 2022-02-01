Daniel Garcia Announced for TERMINUS II

– AEW star Daniel Garcia is the latest talent set for the next TERMINUS show later this month. The event is scheduled for February 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The show is currently scheduled to feature Jonathan Gresham and Santana for the original ROH World title. Other talents booked for the event include Queen Aminata, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Kevin Blackwood, Davey Richards, Tre Lamar, and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland. You can see the latest announcement on TERMINUS II below: