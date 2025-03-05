– During a recent interview with the In the Kliq podcast, AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia discussed his current feud and rivalry with Wheeler Yuta. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I think me and Wheeler Yuta have a rivalry that transcends our time at AEW. We’ve had a rivalry for the past. It’s not necessarily a consistent rivalry where it’s like we were doing, where we had, like, a month-long thing, where we were doing stuff altogether. It’s just something where some stuff happens, and it stops, and some stuff happens, and it stops. So I think when it’s all said and done, I think me and Yuta is going to be a generational rivalry where we, you know, hopefully wrestle each other for the rest of our careers.”

Wheeler Yuta is set for action on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, facing Cope. Tonight’s show is being held at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.