Daniel Garcia Explains How Chris Jericho Taught Him Lessons In Confidence

In a recent spot with Busted Open Radio, AEW’s Daniel Garcia shared some details on his work alongside Chris Jericho and what he has taken away from his history with the veteran wrestler (via Fightful). Garcia expressed Jericho’s willingness to try new and unorthodox efforts and explained the confidence he learned from that example. You can find a highlight from Garcia and listen to the complete podcast below.

On learning to try new things from Jericho: “The biggest thing with being with Jericho, he doesn’t tell you what to do, he doesn’t even really try to steer you in the right direction. He gives me the confidence to try. I’ll see Jericho do things that other wrestlers would never dream of doing, they would feel so self-conscious doing. I’m like, If Chris Jericho, the person that beat The Rock and Steve Austin in the same night, who has been on top for 20 years, if he’s willing to try this new thing that might seem goofy or intimidating to some people, why shouldn’t I give myself, a couple years into the business, the opportunity to try something? Why am I scared to fall on my face? Why am I scared to fail? Jericho has tried things, it’s the most random things, and it’s gotten over. Why am I so afraid to try something that I want to do, I shouldn’t be afraid to fail. That’s the biggest confidence Jericho has given me, don’t be afraid to try.”