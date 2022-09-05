wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia Contrasts Pro Wrestling With Sports Entertainment
Speaking recently with Bleacher Report, Daniel Garcia commented on the differences between sports entertainment and working in the pro wrestling industry. You can read a few highlights from Garcia’s interview below.
On the distinction between the two entities: “I do think that pro wrestling and sports entertainment are different things. I know you’ve heard people even say it on podcasts. You’ve heard Triple H say it on Logan Paul’s podcast that there’s a difference between a sports entertainer and a pro wrestler. And I think I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t any difference.”
On his comparative value of both: “Sports entertainment, people think it’s more consumable to a wide audience. And it’s not. Pro wrestling can garner just as much emotion and as much storytelling as sports entertainment can, if not more.”
On learning from Chris Jericho: “That’s the biggest thing I learned from him: How to portray a story and how to portray emotion without necessarily having to state it abruptly and so broadly to the audience. I think he’s a master at telling the story through his body language and pushing narratives forward without having to say it so straightforward.”
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On If He Feared Death, If He’ll Ever Wrestle Again, Original Plan For Him At WrestleMania 38
- Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon
- Backstage Rumor on The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Threatening to Walk Out of AEW After CM Punk’s Comments
- CM Punk Addresses His Issues With Colt Cabana, Calls AEW EVPs ‘Irresponsible’, Says Hangman Page Is An ‘Idiot’