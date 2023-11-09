– Following his loss to MJF in their AEW World Title bout on last night’s AEW Dynamite, AEW released a backstage promo video of Daniel Garcia reflecting on his defeat. You can check out that video and highlights of Garcia’s comments below:

Daniel Garcia on what’s going through his head after the loss: “You know, these losses that I keep seeming to take, they used to hurt a lot less. When you’re like the fresh, shiny new toy that keeps getting played with and played with, when you’re new here, you know that these opportunities will keep coming and coming and these losses just used to hurt so much less than they do right now. You know, when every veteran, every legend wants to work with you, and you know, it just hurts so much less.”

On when the losses hurt less to him: “A loss at that time is almost like endearing or in a way charming. Look at you, you came so close to winning but think about what he could do in two years and three years and now that the time has passed, and I’m kind of in the same position, it’s — now a loss just feels like the end of the world. This loss, specifically, feels like the end of the world to me. Like I kind of don’t know where to go from here.”

Garcia on how opportunities are drying up with the locker room getting bigger: “Every week I go into the back locker room, and people come in with their bags and it gets more and more crowded. This roster just keeps getting bigger and bigger and these opportunities that I’m talking about just get harder and harder to come by. Every week, I come here, I don’t know what I’m doing. I just don’t know when an opportunity like this is going to come again, and I wish I had a big, fired up promo full of false confidence that I could give to you right now, but I don’t even think I would believe that. I used to have so many people here tell me what they think is best for me. In a way, I don’t even know what’s best for myself. I just kind of feel lost. That’s all I really have to say.”

