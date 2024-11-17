wrestling / News

Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic Kidnap Jack Perry on AEW Collision

November 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jack Perry Daddy Magic AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Jack Perry tried to attack Daddy Magic on AEW Collision tonight, but it backfired thanks to Daniel Garcia. Perry attacked Magic on commentary and tried to tie him to his ‘Scapegoat’ bus. Garcia made the save and instead, the two tied Perry to the hood of the bus and drove off. Perry and Garcia will face each other for the TNT title next week at Full Gear.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading