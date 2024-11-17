wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic Kidnap Jack Perry on AEW Collision
November 16, 2024 | Posted by
Jack Perry tried to attack Daddy Magic on AEW Collision tonight, but it backfired thanks to Daniel Garcia. Perry attacked Magic on commentary and tried to tie him to his ‘Scapegoat’ bus. Garcia made the save and instead, the two tied Perry to the hood of the bus and drove off. Perry and Garcia will face each other for the TNT title next week at Full Gear.
Jack Perry with heinous intentions for Matt Menard and The Scapegoat Wagon!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@boy_myth_legend | @theDaddyMagic | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/ESc6fNU5SY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2024