Daniel Garcia Didn’t Expect His Dance To Catch On Like It Has

During an appearance on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Fightful), Daniel Garcia spoke about the dance he does on AEW TV and how he never intended it to become as popular as it is.

He said: “I never really intended for the dance to become a thing as much as it has in the ring. It was just something me, Isiah, and Cheesecake would do when we go out. Just a little dance move, a little Latin dance move. I love Latin music. Isiah and Cheesecake can’t stand it. I listen to it too much. I would just do it when we would go out. I think we were in El Paso for the first time, big Latin community, I had a match with Ricky Starks and I was like, “I’m going to get this crowd into it right now.’ I started busting out the dance and the crowd started coming up for it. ‘That was cool, maybe it’s something I’ll throw in the heat every once in a while, just as a little taunt.’ Then, by the time Forbidden Door, it took on a life of its own.“