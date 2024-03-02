Daniel Garcia Details The Origin of His Dance Moves

Daniel Garcia’s dance moves have made him popular among AEW fans and in an interview with Roar Around the Ring (via Wrestling Inc), he spoke about where the dance came from.

Garcia said: “It wasn’t really something that I ever planned to become like an actual thing for me. It was something that … I think I was in El Paso, Texas, I was wrestling Ricky Starks, and El Paso, big Latino community so I started doing like a little dance in the ring. Then that evolved eventually to what it is now. Then it kind of started to take a life of its own, I would say Forbidden Door in Toronto this past June when I wrestled [Katsuyori] Shibata, Orange Cassidy, and Zack Sabre Jr., I feel like that’s when the dance really started to become an actual trait for Daniel Garcia.“