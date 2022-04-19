Daniel Garcia on the Difference Between Sports Entertainers & Pro Wrestlers

– During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, AEW star Daniel Garcia who discussed the difference between pro wrestlers and sports entertainers, and how you can have the ability to be both. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Daniel Garcia on the difference between wrestlers and sports entertainers: “There is a big difference between pro wrestlers and sports entertainers. I fit the mold of a sports entertainer perfectly. I am charismatic, I’m pretty handsome, I’m a good-looking guy, and I fit the mold of a sports entertainer perfectly. I feel I’m one of the only sports entertainers on the AEW roster. Same with Chris Jericho. He’s really taken me under his wing and is teaching me how to excel and be a sports entertainer because that’s where you make money, where you become rich, where you become one of the greatest of all time. Chris Jericho is teaching me how to do that.”

On how you can be both a good wrestler and entertaining: “You can be a legit wrestler and still be a sports entertainer. Any style can be sports entertainment. Eddie Guerrero; incredible in-ring wrestler, great sports entertainer. That is the mold that is the blueprint of being what a great professional wrestler is and a great sports entertainer.”