Daniel Garcia Discusses What He Learned From Chris Jericho

– During a new edition of Eats With Zay, AEW star Daniel Garcia spoke to Isiah Kassidy about learning from Chris Jericho as part of the Jericho Appreciation Society and a whole lot more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Daniel Garcia on working with Chris Jericho: “I think the biggest thing working with Jericho is just he gave me the confidence to try new things and not be afraid to fail.”

On how he doesn’t think Jericho helped him grow as a talent: “I wouldn’t agree with that. I mean, I think it’s more or less the same. The only difference is I do the dance, really. Of course, I’ve gotten better, and the crowd has gotten behind me more. But that just comes naturally from being on TV for the past three or four years. I don’t think the mindset of how I do things is completely overhauled, or anything like that.”