Daniel Garcia Doesn’t Plan To Customize AEW TNT Title, Talks Having His Family’s Support

Daniel Garcia doesn’t plan to make any customizations to the TNT Championship after winning it at AEW Full Gear. Garcia won the championship from Jack Perry on Saturday night’s PPV, and he spoke at the post-show media scrum about his plans for the title and more. You can see highlights below:

On if he plans to change the title’s look: “I’m not really in it for the figures or custom titles. I feel like this is a belt with a lot of lineage. This is Cody Rhodes’ title, Brodie Lee’s title, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage. I feel like I just got it out of the hands of somebody who treated it like a prop. It’s in the hands of somebody now who is going to treat it like a championship. That’s what it’s going to become again. No, I don’t want to. I want to keep it like this.”

On winning the title in front of his family: “Yeah, the whole family was here tonight… I mean it’s amazing. I feel like my family is just part of AEW now. They come to like any show that’s in driving distance, any big match I have I fly my family out. Tony sees them all the time. But just getting to wrestle and perform in front of my mom, it’s like the greatest feeling ever. My mom is a reason why I’m into wrestling, because she had it on when I was a kid. And she was a fan so I became a fan. And my sister used to get me out of school early to wait behind the arena to meet the wrestlers at the shows. So it’s really cool to like see these to see these moments with my family where, they didn’t know that I was going to become a wrestler. But they of course planted the seeds and they made it possible for me to become a wrestler. So it’s really cool to be able to share just the biggest moments of my professional career with my family. Sharing those moments with my family means more to me than winning any match or winning any title ever would — respectfully, of course.”

