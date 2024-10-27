Daniel Garcia Explains Why AEW Is the Best Place for Him

– During a recent edition of AEW Close Up w/ Renee Paquette, wrestler Daniel Garcia discussed his decision to stay in AEW and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Daniel Garcia on staying in AEW: “I feel like, you know, I’m 26 years old, and this was one of the biggest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life, and I think I made the right one. You just kind of have to figure out what’s best for you and what’s best for the people around you, and it’s not always an easy decision or easy answer to come up with.”

On why he fits in the most with AEW: “I think, stylistically-wise, I can fit in anywhere, but I think culture-wise, environment-wise, I think this is a really good place for me, and I feel like it’s something that I want to be a part of, and it’s something I feel like I can help as well.”