Daniel Garcia Explains Why He Threw a Microphone at MJF

– During a recent interview with Fightful, AEW wrestler Daniel Garcia discussed his ongoing feud with MJF.

On throwing the microphone at MJF: “That was my first time and I threw a dot. Right by that man’s head. I had one shot. I was not going to miss it. I didn’t go out there thinking, ‘I’m going to spike this microphone on MJF’s head.’ I just see him and I see his make up wearing fake tan acne-ridden face and it just makes me so mad, I’m going to throw…whatever is in my hand, I’m going to bounce it off his head as hard as I can.”

On the throw getting the point across: That’s what I tried to do. I think I miss a little and hit him in the shoulder and not the head, but a quarter inch the other way, he might have lost a couple teeth or a broken nose. It got the point across.”

Garcia gets an opportunity to take some revenge against MJF later today. The two will face off in a singles bout at AEW All Out 2024. The event will be held at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.