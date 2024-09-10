wrestling / News

Daniel Garcia Reveals His Favorite Meme Of Himself

September 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Daniel Garcia 4-5-24 Image Credit: AEW

Daniel Garcia has been the focus of a number of memes, and he recently revealed his favorite one. The AEW star spoke with Fightful for a new interview and was asked which of the memes is his favorite.

“The ‘Well Then I Am Too’ one,” Garcia said. “That got some good stuff. That transcended past wrestling and went to real-life Twitter. The one of me next to the TV [points with thumb] is a good one.”

Garcia lost to MJF at AEW All Out, but attacked his rival after the match and took him out.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Daniel Garcia, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading