Daniel Garcia Says FTR Have Helped Him Immensely In AEW

Daniel Garcia credits FTR with helping him get his momentum back in AEW. Garcia recently spoke with Denise Salcedo and talked about how the AEW tag team helped him find his footing again when he was directionless after the Jericho Appreciation Society’s breakup.

“I think the person who’s helped me the most in AEW, as far as like advice and things like that, has been FTR,” Garcia said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “FTR has been amazing to me, when I was kind of, like, floundering after the JAS stuff, I really didn’t know what was going to be the next move for me. I was kind of confused, I didn’t know what to do. It was their idea, ‘Hey, like, you should come on Collision, we think we could have something for you over here.'”

He continued, “I went on Collision, that’s when I started the Continental Classic run and I started to really pick up momentum again. I owe so much to FTR, they’re amazing people.”

Garcia made his return at AEW All In and cost MJF his match against Will Ospreay, then sent MJF off TV with an attack after his loss to the Salt of the Earth at AEW All Out.