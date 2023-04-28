wrestling / News

Daniel Garcia Says He’s Glad He Didn’t Join Blackpool Combat Club

April 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Daniel Garcia Image Credit: AEW

Daniel Garcia turned on the Blackpool Combat Club late last year to stay with the Jericho Appreciation Society, and he says he’s glad he made that decision. Garcia, who was nearly recruited into the BCC away from the JAS before he turned fully heel and cost Bryan Danielson a match against Chris Jericho last October, posted to Twitter on Friday to express his happiness that he made the decision he made.

Garcia wrote in apparent response to a promo from the BCC in which they were wearing sleeveless hoodies:

“I’m so glad I didn’t join Blackpool Combat Club cuz ain’t no way I’m wearing a sleeveless hoodie”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Blackpool Combat Club, Daniel Garcia, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading