Daniel Garcia On His Goals For 2024, Contract Expiring At End of Year

Daniel Garcia’s contract is up at the end of this year, and he recently weighed in on his goals for 2024. The AEW star spoke during the Worlds End media scrum about his contract expiring at the end of 2024 and more, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his contract expiring at the end of the year: “Obviously, that’s a big deal not just in wrestling just in life, your contract being up, that’s a very big deal.”

On his goals for the year: “I just want to prove over this next year that I can be an asset, I’m somebody that can be built around, and I think I’ve been doing that for the past month or so.”