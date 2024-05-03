wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia Set To Make House of Glory Debut At Cinco De Mayo
May 3, 2024 | Posted by
Daniel Garcia is heading to House of Glory for the company’s Cinco De Mayo show. HOG announced on Friday that the AEW star will appear at Sunday’s show In Jamaica, New York as you can see below.
HOG Cinco De Mayo will stream live on Triller TV+.
🔥BREAKING🔥
This Sunday, May 5th, AEW superstar @GarciaWrestling makes his long awaited HOG debut at #CincoDeMayo !!! 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV
Tickets Available ⬇️ | Bell Time 5pmhttps://t.co/eJ1QmmdEGp pic.twitter.com/THvIshpQb3
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) May 3, 2024
