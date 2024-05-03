wrestling / News

Daniel Garcia Set To Make House of Glory Debut At Cinco De Mayo

May 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Garcia House of Glory Cinco De Mayo Image Credit: House of Glory

Daniel Garcia is heading to House of Glory for the company’s Cinco De Mayo show. HOG announced on Friday that the AEW star will appear at Sunday’s show In Jamaica, New York as you can see below.

HOG Cinco De Mayo will stream live on Triller TV+.

