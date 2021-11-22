wrestling / News

Daniel Garcia Is First Wrestler Announced For TERMINUS

November 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Daniel Garcia

TERMINUS, the new wrestling promotion from Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black, has announced that Daniel Garcia is the first grappler for the first event. That happens on January 16 in Atlanta, Georgia.

