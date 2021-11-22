Daniel Garcia Is First Wrestler Announced For TERMINUS

TERMINUS, the new wrestling promotion from Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black, has announced that Daniel Garcia is the first grappler for the first event. That happens on January 16 in Atlanta, Georgia.

•W E L C O M E • T O • T E R M I N U S• https://t.co/iWJnv4pZHE pic.twitter.com/DOWUiccW5p — Jonathan Gresham (@TheJonGresham) November 22, 2021