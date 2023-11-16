Daniel Garcia Names Jon Moxley As The Best Performer In Wrestling

Daniel Garcia is a big fan of Jon Moxley’s and believes he’s the best performer in the wrestling business. Garcia weighed in on the matter in an interview on The Walkway to Fight Club with Steven Muehlhausen, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the best performer in the business: “I say all the time, I think Mox is the best wrestler in the world. He’s somebody, whenever I watch him, he just makes me feel viscerally. He can bring out my emotions in a match more than anybody else can, I think. I love watching him. I think the way he performs is kind of lost on a lot of people. I feel like he has an old-school style, not just stylistically. The way he does things, it breaks the rhythm of how an audience should react. If an audience is supposed to be like, ‘Okay, now is the point where we clap, now is the point where we cheer, now is the point where we chant, “This is awesome,” he kind of takes the audience on a different ride where they’re reacting because they feel like they need to react, not because they’re like, ‘Oh, this is the time where we do this.’ I look up to Mox in a lot of ways. I love watching Mox.”

On some of his other favorites: “I would say Mox. Mox, Bryan, Eddie. Those are probably three of the people, probably my top three favorite wrestlers of all time. My top five would be Bryan, Mox, Eddie, Sasha Banks, and then five is probably a rotating door of Katsuyori Shibata or Mark Henry or Shinsuke Nakamura or something like that. But the top four. That’s Mox, Bryan, Eddie, Sasha Banks. That’s locked in. I don’t think that’ll ever change. Mercedes Mone, sorry.”