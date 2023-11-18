Daniel Garcia Believes Mercedes Mone Is One Of the All-Time Greats

Daniel Garcia is a big fan of Mercedes Mone and believes she’s one of the all-time great performers. Garcia appeared on The Walkway Fight Club and during the conversation he singled out Mone for praise, naming her as one of the greatest ever regardless of gender.

“I think a Mercedes, not even in a women’s division, I think she’s one of the greatest performers of all time,” he said (per Fightful). “I think she carries herself like a star. Her in-ring ability is amazing. I think she’s very creative, very unique.”

He continued, “I’ve never met her, but you can tell her work ethic is insane. When she left, took a break for a year, and she was going to all these different schools. She trained in Mexico, she trained in Japan, she trained with House of Glory in New York City, just learning and adapting to all these different styles to improve her game. Just always being a student, not being complacent, not just resting on her laurels. She never seems like the type to do that. I really admire her, I love watching and studying her matches. I think she’s one of the best of all time, male or female.”

Mone is currently out of action due to an ankle injury she suffered at NJPW Resurgence in May.