Daniel Garcia Is ‘More Than Prepared’ To Face Christian Cage At AEW Revolution

Daniel Garcia has a major test as he takes on Christian Cage for the TNT Championship at AEW Revolution, and he says he’s more than up to the challenge. Garcia spoke with AEW Unrestricted ahead of his title match on Sunday’s PPV and he said that this is something he’s always known he can take on.

“This is the kind of opportunity that I’ve always wanted, that I always knew I could handle,” Garcia said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “This is what I’ve always wanted and I feel more than ready and more than prepared. I feel as ready as ever to go into the biggest AEW show of all time, the best AEW show of all time with the feeling that’s 100% no doubt about it restored, to walk in as challenger, to walk out as champion.”

He continued, “It’s going to be a great way to kick off a little benchmark of this new era of AEW that we’ve been in over the past couple of months.”