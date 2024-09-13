Daniel Garcia Reflects On Buffalo’s History With Pro Wrestling

Daniel Garcia is one of a number of stars to come out of Buffalo, New York and he recenty weighed in on why that’s the case. Garcia spoke with Fightful and talked about the city’s history of creating talent, noting that it’s a city with the right conditions to create professional wrestlers.

“Buffalo is a tough city to be in,” he mentioned. “That’s the thing about these cities that are cold and there is not a lot going on. We have to have something to look forward to. That’s why we go so hard for these sports teams, even when they stink, and why we go so hard for random things. Whenever wrestling comes to Buffalo, it always does really well. People are looking for something to do and they’re looking for a distraction.”

He continued, “I feel that’s what sports and wrestling is in cities like Buffalo where it’s like, ‘We need something to root for and something to keep our minds off the cold and to entertain us. Why not wrestle? Why not the Bills even though they lost 13 games this year?’”

Garcia lost to MJF at AEW All Out, but attacked his rival post-match and put him off of TV for the time being.