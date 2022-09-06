Daniel Garcia On Competing In Front of Hometown Crowd at This Week’s AEW Taping

Daniel Garcia will be in action at this week’s AEW tapings in Buffalo, and the AEW star weighed in on returning home for such a big show. Garcia recently spoke with WKBW for a new interview promoting the taping, which takes place on Wednesday in Buffalo and will be for both the live episode of Dynamite as well as Friday’s AEW Rampage.

On the potential audience for the show: “Hopefully we’re going to be in front of 10,000 people.”

On competing in front of a hometown crowd: “It definitely feels like a culmination of a lot of things. Doing independent shows. I had my first ever match in Buffalo in front of like, 75 people… I won my first title in front of like 300 people at a fire hall in North Tonawanda… With this Buffalo show, I feel like a lot of those things I visualized are finally happening, so it’s going to be really special for me.”

Garcia is set to challenge Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship at the show, and will not have the Jericho Appreciation Society in his corner after he didn’t come out to celebrate with Chris Jericho after the latter beat Bryan Danielson at All Out.