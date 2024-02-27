wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia Plans To Deal With His AEW Contract At The Right Time
Last month, Daniel Garcia stated that his contract with AEW was up in 2024. He was planning to get another deal and win some gold.
Speaking on ROAR Around The Ring (per Fightful), Garcia talked about his future. Here are the highlights:
On his contract status: “I’m gonna deal with it when I need to. I’m focusing on the subject at hand, and the subject at hand right now is the TNT Championship.”
On his career: “I feel like I’m at a point in my career where every match that I have feels like it’s the biggest match I’ve ever had in my life. Everything that I have feels like an opportunity to prove myself, it feels like an opportunity to step into my own greatness. I feel like everything that I do right now is vitally important to the rest of my career. So this is definitely up there as far as an overarching view of biggest matches of my career. I think this is one that I’ll look back on in 20 years and say, man, this was a big turning point for Danny Garcia.”
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Reflects On Kevin Dunn’s Influence In WWE, Working With Killer Khan
- Ted DiBiase Praises Ricky Steamboat, Wishes They’d Had a Feud
- Nick Kiniski Claims Terry Garvin Propositioned Him During His Time In WWF, Claims He Alerted Vince McMahon
- Kevin Nash Explains Why He’s Not Attending Sting’s Last Match, Clarifies WWE Comments