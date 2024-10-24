Daniel Garcia Hoping To Prove He Can Be a Top Guy Next Year

In an interview with Uproxx, Daniel Garcia spoke about his goals in AEW, which includes proving he can be a top guy in the promotion next year. Garcia also stated that he wants to main event PPVs. Here are highlights:

Daniel Garcia on the rumors about his contract status: “A lot of that stuff just made me laugh because I feel like I’m a super private person. Nobody really had any information regarding anything involving me over the past few months. Anything that came out was just completely fabricated and I feel like anything that came out about my status was just completely fake because nobody knew anything about me.”

On knowing he wanted to stay in AEW: “I kinda knew in my head most of the time — I figured AEW was the right place for me. It’s a place that I slot in really well at, it’s a place I’m happy, a place that I get a lot of opportunity already. I think AEW right now is just a place that I really believe in. You look around the locker room, there are people that I want to go to war with. We have a roster that motivates me to get better, to be a better wrestler, and a better performer.”

On AEW’s rough patches: “AEW’s obviously been through ups and downs over the past couple years of. Like you hear the rumors about the locker room and a lot of them are true. Like a lot of the times the locker room is going through trouble and turmoil and people are mad at each other. But, for the past year or so, I would say that we’ve been going through a really good upswing of positivity and everyone’s helping each other and it’s just a really good environment to be a part of.”

On his goals in 2025: “I think the biggest thing for me in this next year is that I really wanna main event pay-per-views. I wanna prove that I can be a top guy. I feel like that’s what I’m ready for. I feel like that’s what I’ve been ready for. And that was my reason for staying at AEW. I wanna prove that I can be somebody that the company can build around, and I can be a top guy in this promotion.”