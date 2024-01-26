Daniel Garcia Says Proving He Can Be a Top Guy is His #1 Focus

Daniel Garcia’s AEW contract is up this year, and he says proving he can be a top guy in the company is his #1 goal. Garcia recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez and confirmed his contract is up this year, then weighed in on his priorities as they currently stand. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his priorities: “I’ve said this in many interviews, my contract is up this year so my number one focus is just earning another contract and showing that I am somebody that can be built around and somebody that can be fully invested in as a top guy. That’s my number one priority… My priority outside of that? Is what a better way to show that you can be a top guy than by winning a title? And I would love-love-love to win some singles gold in AEW and you know, having some gold makes the DMs a lot easier.”

On his career highlight thus far: “Probably my match against Mox, first time we were at the LA Forum, main event. Also, some stuff behind the scenes with Isiah that I can’t talk about.”