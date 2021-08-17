Daniel Garcia Pulled From St. Louis Anarchy Event, AEW Reimburses Company’s Expenses

AEW’s Daniel Garcia will not be appearing on Friday’s St. Louis Anarchy show, with AEW paying the company back for its expenses. The promotion announced on Monday that Garcia will not be able to appear at the event, with Garcia apologizing and noting that he would “make it up” to fans.

St. Louis Anarchy has since thanked AEW for reimbursing them for travel expenses, writing:

“Shout out to @AEW for reimbursing us on travel we had bought Garcia for Friday. Not alot of bigger companies would of done that. The purpose of us is to get talent ready for them. We wish Garcia the best and hopefully we see him in Anarchy soon.”

Very sorry. I’ll make it up to you guys in the near future. https://t.co/WVTxD6FDv5 — DANIEL GARCIA (@GarciaWrestling) August 16, 2021