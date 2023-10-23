Daniel Garcia Says Being Put Back With Chris Jericho In AEW Inspired Him To ‘Go All the Way’

Daniel Garcia says he felt like he took steps back when he was put in the Jericho Appreciation Society, and that it inspired him to go full-bore with his character. Garcia appeared on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and during the conversation he talked about how he sided with Jericho over Bryan Danielson during his storyline last year, which felt like a step back for him.

“The storyline with Bryan happened where I was battling between being a pro wrestler and a sports entertainer, I got put back into the Jericho group,” Gacria noted (h/t to Fightful). “A lot of people were mad about that. When I got put back into the group, I felt like I was kind of complacent. I felt I took a couple steps backward after the Bryan storyline.”

He continued, “That’s when I decided I was going to go all the way with this. I’m going to change my gear, I’m going to put on these stupid leather pants, I’m going to change my theme song, I’m going to start dancing in the ring. I’m going to start doing all these things. When something is not working, I feel like you have to start making changes. That was a big deal for me, when I started to buy in to my own character rather than reject it.”