Daniel Garcia Reflects On Reaction To His Return At AEW All In

Daniel Garcia made his AEW TV return at All In, and he recently reflected on the reaction to his appearance. Garcia came out to stop MJF from cheating his way to victory against Will Ospreay at the PPV, and he spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about what the moment felt like when he returned.

“It feels like a weight lifted off your shoulders,” Garcia said. “You’re sitting at home for six or seven weeks. You’re nervous, you’re watching the show every week. Do people remember me? Are people going to remember who I am? Do people care? Am I who I think I am? You go out there and take a mask off and get one of the loudest reactions of the night. It feels like a weight off your shoulders. It feels amazing. It felt like a huge release of energy of 50,000 people. It was a great moment that I will remember forever.”

Garcia will battle MJF in a grudge match at AEW All Out on Saturday.